Advertisement

Girl Scouts to add new cookie for 2022 season

The Girl Scouts are adding a new caramel brownie-inspired cookie for the 2022 season.
The Girl Scouts are adding a new caramel brownie-inspired cookie for the 2022 season.(Girl Scouts of the USA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:14 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Girl Scouts are calling all chocolate lovers with a new cookie!

The Girl Scout Cookie lineup is about to get even more decadent with a brand new, brownie-inspired cookie coming out in 2022.

The “Adventurefuls” cookie has caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt.

Along with the new cookie, Girl Scouts USA also announced new cookie business badges.

They will help girls think like entrepreneurs as they run their own businesses.

The Girl Scout Cookie season runs January through April.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Steve Sisolak holds a press briefing in Las Vegas on Aug. 5, 2021 to give update on...
Gov. Sisolak lays out options for large indoor events
Adam Barton was booked into the Washoe County jail in connection with events leading to a...
Armed man shot by Sparks Police identified
The fire burned close to the freeway near the Parr Blvd. exit
Crews knock down brush fire along U.S. 395 in north Reno
Shooting graphic
4-year-old accidentally shot in Quincy; adult arrested
A red tractor is left behind as a home burns outside of Taylorsville in Plumas County, Calif.,...
Gusty winds bring new worries to California fire lines

Latest News

The Biden administration is expected to advise COVID booster shots for most Americans.
US to recommend booster shots
FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
More protection: US likely to authorize COVID booster shots
The Caldor Fire burns in El Dorado County.
Caldor Fire explodes in size to 6,500 acres
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, Waiter Lenworth Thompson serves lunch to David...
No shot, no service: NYC businesses begin screening patrons