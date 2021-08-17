Advertisement

Farmers collaborate with bartenders for Local Food Week

By Matt Vaughan
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local food Week is now underway in the Reno-Sparks area. It started on Sunday and runs through Saturday with a new event happening each day.

Bartenders met with area farmers at Craft Beer and Wine in midtown on Monday for “We Grow Together.” During the gathering, they were able to share what locally grown ingredients are available and at what cost. Michael Moberly, one of the organizers, says he hopes this creates a better partnership between bars and farmers.

“They’re getting a different kind of excitement. When you talk to a bartender about infusing a pepper into a tequila, it’s very different than talking to a chef about creating that in a pico or a salad. So you get a very different use of the product, which is what this is all about,” added Moberly.

On Tuesday, you can snag a free pound of tomatoes at the Sparks Farmers Market on Pyramid Way from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Then, Local Food Faire and Reno Garlic Fest is happening Thursday outside the McKinley Arts Center starting at 3 p.m.

Click here for a full list of events.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot from a Washoe County Sheriff's Office video of cows being rounded up in west Reno.
Rogue cattle rounded up in west Reno and herded back to pasture
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Vegas hotel’s COVID-19 crowd limit challenge tossed by judge
Gov. Steve Sisolak holds a press briefing in Las Vegas on Aug. 5, 2021 to give update on...
Gov. Sisolak lays out options for large indoor events
Shooting graphic
4-year-old accidentally shot in Quincy; adult arrested
The fire burned close to the freeway near the Parr Blvd. exit
Crews knock down brush fire along U.S. 395 in north Reno

Latest News

McKinley Arts & Culture Center
Local Food Faire to merge with Garlic Fest
Hydration
Hydration
RSCVA reports room tax revenue rebounds to pre-pandemic levels
Home sales graphic
More homes coming onto Reno-area housing market