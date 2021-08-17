Farmers collaborate with bartenders for Local Food Week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local food Week is now underway in the Reno-Sparks area. It started on Sunday and runs through Saturday with a new event happening each day.

Bartenders met with area farmers at Craft Beer and Wine in midtown on Monday for “We Grow Together.” During the gathering, they were able to share what locally grown ingredients are available and at what cost. Michael Moberly, one of the organizers, says he hopes this creates a better partnership between bars and farmers.

“They’re getting a different kind of excitement. When you talk to a bartender about infusing a pepper into a tequila, it’s very different than talking to a chef about creating that in a pico or a salad. So you get a very different use of the product, which is what this is all about,” added Moberly.

On Tuesday, you can snag a free pound of tomatoes at the Sparks Farmers Market on Pyramid Way from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Then, Local Food Faire and Reno Garlic Fest is happening Thursday outside the McKinley Arts Center starting at 3 p.m.

Click here for a full list of events.

