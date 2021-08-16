Verdi-Mogul area led Washoe County population growth

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Verdi and Mogul areas were the fastest-growing population pocket in Washoe County this past decade, according to U.S. Census Bureau data released last week.

The area, which includes Somersett, grew by 3,494 people, going from 6,892 to 10,386, an increase of 51 percent.

The bureau last week released more in-depth data from its once-a-decade survey of American population conducted in 2020. Some of the data will be used to draw new Congressional districts and state legislative districts.

The data shows Washoe County had a 15.4 percent population increase from 2010 to 2020, reaching 486,492. Clark County had a 16.1 percent population increase. Carson City and Douglas, Lyon, Storey and Churchill counties all had population increases.

Nye County grew by 17.4 percent, the most in the state.

Lincoln County had the biggest population decrease at 15.8 percent. Esmeralda, Lander, Mineral, Pershing and White Pine counties all had population decreases.

The non-minority population of Washoe County continues to shrink. In 2010, 66 percent of Washoe County were non-Hispanic whites. That dropped to 59 percent in 2020.

In Clark County, 48 percent of the population was non-Hispanic white in 2010 and that dropped to 39 percent in 2020.

The percentage of Washoe County population of Hispanic descent increased from 22 percent in 2010 to 25 percent in 2020. Among Washoe County’s youth, Hispanics accounted for 39 percent in 2020, up from 2010′s 36 percent.

Nevada was the third most racially diverse state in the nation in 2020, according to the bureau, trailing Hawaii and California. The bureau calculates a diversity index that measures the probability that two people, chosen at random, will be from different races or ethnic groups. The national average is 61.1 percent, Nevada rated 67.3 percent.

Washoe County trailed the national average with a diversity index rating of 58 percent in 2020, up from 51 percent in 2010. Carson City, including its prison population, has a diversity index of 53 percent while Douglas County has a diversity index of 37 percent. Storey County was 33 percent and Lyon County was 45 percent.

Lincoln County had Nevada’s lowest diversity index on the county level at 27 percent. Clark County had the highest at 72 percent.

The Verdi and Mogul area of Reno had a diversity index of 31 percent, under the boundaries drawn by the bureau. Southwest Reno rated 43 percent while southeast Reno and north Reno had diversity indexes of 62 percent. The North Valleys was 59 percent and Incline Village was 39 percent. Sparks was 63 percent.

In other counties, the Virginia City area had a diversity index of 28 percent; Minden and Gardnerville were 36 percent; Zephyr Cove was 34 percent; Fernley was 48 percent; Dayton was 44 percent; and Yerington was 52 percent.

