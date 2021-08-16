Advertisement

Lawmakers react to Afghanistan’s fall to the Taliban

Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf...
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday.(Zabi Karimi | AP / Zabi Karimi)
By Alana Austin
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:19 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Over the weekend, Afghanistan’s government collapsed to the Taliban, just days after the Biden administration oversaw the U.S. troop draw-down after nearly 20 years of war.

The Associated Press reports that at least seven have died as a result of the chaos at the Kabul airport. Now thousands of U.S. troops have been called back for duty in the embattled country, to help remaining U.S. civilians, diplomats and interpreters who assisted American forces flee Afghanistan.

The interpreters and their families now face grave danger, with threats of torture and murder, at the hands of the mujahideen.

President Joe Biden spent a long weekend at Camp David, receiving briefings and video conference calls with military and intelligence officials. He has vowed to keep American interests focused on the homeland, and not to hand down another foreign war to the next commander-in-chief.

President Biden returned to the White House to make remarks Monday afternoon, saying he stands ‘squarely behind’ his decision. However, the commander-in-chief conceded that the Afghanistan government’s collapse was quicker than expected.

The U.S. left Bagram Air Base last month and now prisoners have been released from the sprawling military installation.

Lawmakers weigh in on the next steps in the Middle East and the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan in the clips below:

Rep. Austin Scott // R-Georgia

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot from a Washoe County Sheriff's Office video of cows being rounded up in west Reno.
Rogue cattle rounded up in west Reno and herded back to pasture
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Vegas hotel’s COVID-19 crowd limit challenge tossed by judge
Shooting graphic
4-year-old accidentally shot in Quincy; adult arrested
The fire burned close to the freeway near the Parr Blvd. exit
Crews knock down brush fire along U.S. 395 in north Reno
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses

Latest News

Republican Adam Laxalt files to run for US Senate in Nevada
Photo: Office of Congressman Tom Cotton
Tom Cotton: Adam Laxalt key to GOP flipping the U.S. Senate
Republican venture capitalist Guy Nohra announced he is running for Nevada governor next year.
Republican venture capitalist joins race for Nevada governor
Radio talk show host Larry Elder, center, poses for selfies with supporters during a campaign...
California GOP nixes endorsement fight in Newsom recall
Lyon County Justice Complex
Lyon County commissioners name justice complex after Trump