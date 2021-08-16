Advertisement

Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols capital

Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a...
Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a runway of the international airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug.16. 2021. Thousands of Afghans have rushed onto the tarmac at the airport, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto the American military jet as it took off and plunged to death. (Verified UGC via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:33 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - Chaos at the main airport in the Afghan capital has killed at least seven people.

That’s according to U.S. officials at the scene in Kabul. Thousands of Afghans rushed onto the tarmac Monday, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto an American military jet as it took off and plunged to their deaths.

Witnesses said hundreds of people remained trapped Monday night between American forces trying to push them out of the airport and Taliban forces trying to keep them in.

The crowds of people came as the Taliban enforced their rule over the wider capital after a lightning advance across the country.

A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses

