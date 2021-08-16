The Digital Wolf Pack Initiative: iPads for incoming freshman

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

The class of 2025 is a part of a new initiative at The University of Nevada, Reno. As the school year approaches, the institution introduced a program where digital equity is in mind

The Digital Wolf Pack Initiative provides incoming freshman students at UNR a new iPad Air for the rest of their time in college and then after.

This program was created with The University recognizing the hardships many faced last year. During the time of distanced learning, the challenge of accessibility and technology privilege became a true reality.

Acting Executive Vice President and Provost, Jeffrey Thompson mentioned how technology is only advancing and how important it is to grow with it,

“As Reno is changing we’re looking to change also. The last piece is literacy. So every student will have the opportunity to learn how to code apps, whether a journalism student or a music student. They will come out with a UNR degree ahead of everyone else.” Thompson said.

A total of 3,500 iPads will be distributed to students, 500 to NevadaFit mentors, and another 200 to faculty at UNR.

