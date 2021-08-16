Armed man shot by Sparks Police identified

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man involved in a shooting with Sparks Police on August 4. Adam Barton, 30, of Sparks was booked on Monday with five felony counts for his alleged actions leading up to the shooting.

According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, detectives have determined Barton approached a man and his ten-year-old daughter who were at the RTC transit center on Victorian Avenue. Barton reportedly pressed the gun into the man’s side while grabbing and holding him. At some point, the men separated from one another, and the victims began to walk away. Investigators say Barton is seen on video approaching the father and daughter two more times, with the daughter ducking and taking cover behind a metal box.

When officers with Sparks Police arrived on scene they found Barton in the crosswalk of Victorian Avenue and Victorian Plaza Circle. When officers tried to get Barton to show his hands, they noticed he had a handgun. Investigators say Barton moved away from officers towards civilians who were in the area for a special event as they tried to communicate with him. Moments later, the officer involved shooting occurred.

WCSO detectives booked Barton for Battery with a Deadly Weapon by a Prisoner, Probationer, or Parolee; Assault with a Deadly Weapon; Resisting a Public Officer with use of a Firearm; Owning or Possession of a Gun by a Prohibited Person; and Carrying a Concealed Explosive, Pneumatic Gun, Firearm, or Dangerous Weapon without a Permit.

