4-year-old accidentally shot in Quincy; adult arrested

QUINCY, Calif. (KOLO) -A 4-year-old child had to be hospitalized Saturday after being accidentally shot in Quincy, Calif., the Plumas County sheriff’s Office reported.

Jason Michael Gilliam, 40, of Quincy was booked on felony charges of child endangerment and criminal storage of a gun.

The sheriff’s office received a report of the shooting Saturday about 3 p.m. It happened in the home where the child lived.

The child was initially taken to Plumas District Hospital for injuries to his abdomen and then later was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center.

The investigation continues.

