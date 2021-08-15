Advertisement

Tom Cotton: Adam Laxalt key to GOP flipping the U.S. Senate

Photo: Office of Congressman Tom Cotton
Photo: Office of Congressman Tom Cotton(KNOE)
By SAM METZ/Associated Press / Report for America
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:52 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) - U.S. Senator Tom Cotton told a crowd of about 4,000 Nevada Republicans that Adam Laxalt plans to run for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

He and other Republican luminaries revved up a crowd gathered at a rural Nevada cattle ranch on Saturday, reminding the party faithful that wresting back the Senate in the 2022 midterms could hinge on Nevada.

Florida Gov. Ron De Santis canceled his appearance on Friday because of a possible tropic storm.

Nevada’s Basque Fry event is increasingly becoming a key stop on the early presidential primary circuit, drawing rising stars hoping to strengthen their name recognition and endear themselves to voters

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The Jay Group is located in east Reno on Capital Blvd.
COVID’s impact on global supply chain being felt in Reno
A red tractor is left behind as a home burns outside of Taylorsville in Plumas County, Calif.,...
Schedule escorts to inspect structures damaged by Dixie Fire
Meth smoker
Meth still with us, in new combinations more dangerous than ever
Diego Santiago Hernandez-Antonia, left, and Isabel Sanchez Bernal
Arrest in two decades old Mono County killing
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency...
Virus claims more young victims as deaths climb yet again

Latest News

Republican venture capitalist Guy Nohra announced he is running for Nevada governor next year.
Republican venture capitalist joins race for Nevada governor
Radio talk show host Larry Elder, center, poses for selfies with supporters during a campaign...
California GOP nixes endorsement fight in Newsom recall
Lyon County Justice Complex
Lyon County commissioners name justice complex after Trump
Rep Mark Amodei
Nevada Rep. Amodei discloses cancer on kidneys, esophagus