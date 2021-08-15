Monday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A heat advisory remains in place until Monday night so expect a hot to start the work week, with conditions expected to be rather smoky Monday morning. We’ll see more smoke dispersion by Monday afternoon into Tuesday as winds pick up, though areas downwind of the Dixie fire (Susanville-Gerlach-Lovelock) may continue to see periods of dense smoke. Critical fire concerns as winds can impact ongoing fires, so we’ll keep an eye on how the smoke and fire situation evolves. Expect typical wind recreation and travel impacts. After a couple of cooler days midweek, temps return to near normal for the weekend.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.