Advertisement

Monday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:25 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A heat advisory remains in place until Monday night so expect a hot to start the work week, with conditions expected to be rather smoky Monday morning. We’ll see more smoke dispersion by Monday afternoon into Tuesday as winds pick up, though areas downwind of the Dixie fire (Susanville-Gerlach-Lovelock) may continue to see periods of dense smoke. Critical fire concerns as winds can impact ongoing fires, so we’ll keep an eye on how the smoke and fire situation evolves. Expect typical wind recreation and travel impacts. After a couple of cooler days midweek, temps return to near normal for the weekend.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jay Group is located in east Reno on Capital Blvd.
COVID’s impact on global supply chain being felt in Reno
A red tractor is left behind as a home burns outside of Taylorsville in Plumas County, Calif.,...
Schedule escorts to inspect structures damaged by Dixie Fire
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Vegas hotel’s COVID-19 crowd limit challenge tossed by judge
Meth smoker
Meth still with us, in new combinations more dangerous than ever
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency...
Virus claims more young victims as deaths climb yet again

Latest News

Weekend Web Weather
Weekend Web Weather
Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather