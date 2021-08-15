Giving back to Washoe County teachers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Teachers have officially made it through the first week of school.

As the year gets underway, supporting students with the tools they need can become a challenge.

In our district, a lack of funding for supplies is a reality educators face for their classrooms.

Thanks to Caesars Entertainment, The Education Alliance, and The Public Education Foundation 750 bags filled with school supplies were put together.

The event was hosted at the Silver Legacy, teachers all across WCSD were invited to show appreciation and provide what many need.

Principal of Mamie Towles elementary school, Rhonda DeNeusen expressed the hardships her teachers face and how impactful an event like this can be,

“For our teachers to be acknowledged and valued in this way, and to come over and pick up a bag with items they can use in their classrooms, they’re thrilled, they feel so appreciated and thankful, and I am too,” DeNeusen said.

Caesars Entertainment mentioned events like these are important and connecting with partners like The Education Alliance and The Public Education Foundation will happen again in the future.

Senior Vice President and General Manager of The Row, Ken Ostempowski described how giving back to local teachers impacts in more ways than one,

“This is a part of our culture and a part of who we are. Caesars Entertainment as well as The Row believes in giving back even more in today’s world. Giving back and helping out the community and our teachers and our kids who go to these schools, we want to make sure that they get the best that they can. " Ostempowski said.

For more information on how to help teachers of Washoe County, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.