City to remove flood barriers around Silver Lake

HESCO barriers around Silver Lake in Stead
HESCO barriers around Silver Lake in Stead(Station)
By John Macaluso
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:15 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After four years, the HESCO barriers surrounding much of Silver Lake are set to be removed.

They were installed back in 2017 following a big winter. The lake had become full enough to brush up against nearby roads, including Moya Boulevard. It would happen again in 2019.

Now however, the lake is low. The water is about 30 feet away from any road.

Work to begin removing these barriers will begin on Monday, August 16, but a bulk of the work will be done Tuesdays through Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.. The project could take a few weeks to complete.

