Advertisement

West Coast Mini Nationals pageant in Reno

West Coast Celebrity Mini Nationals
West Coast Celebrity Mini Nationals(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:25 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The West Coast Celebrity Mini Nationals beauty pageant is this weekend in Reno.

The organization focuses on the beauty inside, teaching girls to love who they are and love their strengths, rather than judging on walks and appearance alone.

The process teaches interview skills, public speaking, time management and offers scholarships.

It is at the Naples Ballroom at the Peppermill Resort Hotel in Reno.

Competitions highlighting the contestants’ talents pick up Saturday at 9:45 a.m. The awards ceremony is Sunday starting at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets are available at the door. KOLO 8 News Now’s Tabnie Dozier served as a guest judge.

More information: https://westcoastpageants.com/

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of where a suspect was shot and later died at Moana and Kietzke lanes.
Suspect shot committing crime in Reno business, later dies
The Regional Narcotics Unit and DEA say they have broken up a heroin and methamphetamine ring.
Drug ring busted in Washoe County
The Golden Bear Diner in Chester, Calif., after the Dixie Fire burned through.
Dixie Fire: New evacuations ordered
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
NV: Second slowest COVID growth in the U.S.
Marce Herz Middle School Reno, Nevada
More than 80 exposed to COVID at Reno school

Latest News

KOLO
The University of Nevada, Reno returns to in-person classes
Reno dogs affected by poor air quality
Dogs in Northern Nevada affected by poor air quality
KOLO
Sierra School of Performing Arts debuts “Annie”
Mamma Celeste's Gastropub & Pizzeria giving free meals to fire evacuees.
Local restaurant offering free meals for fire evacuees