West Coast Mini Nationals pageant in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The West Coast Celebrity Mini Nationals beauty pageant is this weekend in Reno.

The organization focuses on the beauty inside, teaching girls to love who they are and love their strengths, rather than judging on walks and appearance alone.

The process teaches interview skills, public speaking, time management and offers scholarships.

It is at the Naples Ballroom at the Peppermill Resort Hotel in Reno.

Competitions highlighting the contestants’ talents pick up Saturday at 9:45 a.m. The awards ceremony is Sunday starting at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets are available at the door. KOLO 8 News Now’s Tabnie Dozier served as a guest judge.

More information: https://westcoastpageants.com/

