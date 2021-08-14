Vegas physician chosen by toy company as Barbie role model

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz is a Las Vegas physician, wellness advocate, lifestyle blogger and now a Barbie doll.

Toy company Mattel chose her as a role model for one of six new Barbies honoring women the company identified as heroes of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 31-year-old Cruz is a Filipina-American mom who grew up in Nevada and played with Barbie dolls as a child. She now works at Intermountain Healthcare in Las Vegas.

Mattel credits her with fighting racial bias and discrimination during a rise in anti-Asian-related crime by collaborating on a video hashtagged #IAmNotAVirus. Cruz began blogging during her medical residency at Loma Linda University in California. She now has more than 112,000 Instagram followers.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)