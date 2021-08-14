Advertisement

Vegas physician chosen by toy company as Barbie role model

Hawaii-born physician Audrey Sue Cruz was the model for a new Barbie doll that honors...
Hawaii-born physician Audrey Sue Cruz was the model for a new Barbie doll that honors healthcare workers. She says Mattel got all the details right, down to her doctor's coat.(Cruz)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 11:41 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz is a Las Vegas physician, wellness advocate, lifestyle blogger and now a Barbie doll.

Toy company Mattel chose her as a role model for one of six new Barbies honoring women the company identified as heroes of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 31-year-old Cruz is a Filipina-American mom who grew up in Nevada and played with Barbie dolls as a child. She now works at Intermountain Healthcare in Las Vegas.

Mattel credits her with fighting racial bias and discrimination during a rise in anti-Asian-related crime by collaborating on a video hashtagged #IAmNotAVirus. Cruz began blogging during her medical residency at Loma Linda University in California. She now has more than 112,000 Instagram followers.

