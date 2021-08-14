Advertisement

Vegas hotel’s COVID-19 crowd limit challenge tossed by judge

Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
By KEN RITTER/Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:59 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas hotel and conference center that was fined a year ago for defying state coronavirus pandemic restrictions and hosting a beauty pageant and a faith-based Donald Trump campaign rally has lost a court challenge of occupancy limits.

State Attorney General Aaron Ford said Friday’s ruling against Ahern Hotel and Convention Center amounted to a court finding that emergency orders issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak after COVID-19 emerged in March 2020 balance the rights and safety of state residents.

The attorney representing the hotel and its owner Don Ahern was traveling and unavailable for immediate comment about whether they would appeal.

