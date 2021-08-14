Smokey skies impacting local food trucks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The poor air quality in Reno is affecting local food trucks. Chamaco’s Gourmet says they haven’t seen a big decrease in sales, but have seen less people eating there.

“Normally I have a lot of people eating here,” said Alejandro Mendivil, an employee at Chamaco’s. “I still have a lot of eating here, but just more to go orders.”

He also said he noticed less people coming around during Hot August Nights.

“When there was no smoke and Hot August Nights was super busy. Yeah, this year we did see a decrease in people because of the smoke.”

This issue isn’t exclusive to Chamaco’s. Daddy’s Taco NV has also seen less people eating nearby.

“Before the fires started and the smoke was really bad, people would just come out and hang with friends and family wherever we were at, and they would just hang out in the parking lot,” said Valentine Lovelace, a co-owner of Daddy’s Tacos NV. ”Now we’ve seen an increase in phone orders, but not a lot of people come to hang out.”

Despite the smoke, Lovelace adds that bringing the truck to events has been a big help.

“Everybody is congregated in one spot and a lot of times, events happen in the evening so people are always looking for dinner and this is just a quick, fast, easy, delicious option.”

We also reached out to a third food truck, Hot Dogs Aya-Que, and were told their food truck had also seen less people.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.