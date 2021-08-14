Advertisement

Reno police give 116 traffic tickets in pedestrian safety crack down

Pedestrian Safety graphic
Pedestrian Safety graphic(AP Images)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:17 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department issued 116 traffic citations Friday during a pedestrian safety operation that targeted both drivers and pedestrians.

It was held in areas that have the highest concentration of pedestrian-related traffic crashes.

There were 10 warnings and one person was picked up for an outstanding felony warrant.

Nevada law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals, the police department said. If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic.

Motorists must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians, police said.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the grant to do the operation.

