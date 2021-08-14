Advertisement

No pediatric ICU beds available in Dallas amid COVID-19 surge

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 12:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - A top county official says there are no available pediatric intensive care beds in the Dallas area, with hospitals overwhelmed by a surge in coronavirus cases.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says ICU beds for children are at capacity in the 19-county area in and around Dallas.

If a parent is seeking care for a sick or injured child, Jenkins says: “Your child will wait for another child to die. Your child will just not get on a ventilator. Your child will be care-flighted to Temple or Oklahoma City or wherever we can find them a bed, but they won’t be getting one here unless one clears.”

This week, Jenkins signed an executive order requiring masks be worn inside schools, county buildings and businesses after a judge granted a temporary restraining order against Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning such mandates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front of a supermarket in Las Vegas collapsed on Friday.
4 hurt when front of supermarket collapses in Nevada
The Golden Bear Diner in Chester, Calif., after the Dixie Fire burned through.
Dixie Fire: New evacuations ordered
RTC Logo
Bus drivers end Reno-area strike, return to work by Saturday
The Jay Group is located in east Reno on Capital Blvd.
COVID’s impact on global supply chain being felt in Reno
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
NV: Second slowest COVID growth in the U.S.

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
With hospitals overwhelmed by a surge in coronavirus cases, ICU beds for children are at...
Dallas official warns no ICU beds left for children due to COVID surge
Smoke in Northern Nevada affecting local food trucks
Smokey skies impacting local food trucks
McKinley Arts & Culture Center
Local Food Faire to merge with Garlic Fest