Ninth record high since mid-June recorded at Lake Tahoe

Heat graphic
Heat graphic(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Another heat record has fallen at Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service says the high temperature reached 90 degrees Thursday on the shores of the mountain waters in South Lake Tahoe, California.

It marks the 13th time since mid-June that the town on the California-Nevada line has either tied or set a new record high.

Thursday’s high topped the previous record of 89 degrees set in 1990.

The nine new, outright records were set beginning June 17, when the high of 91 smashed the previous mark of 85 set in 1985.

The average temperature was 5.5 degrees hotter than normal for the month of July.

