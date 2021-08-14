Meth still with us, in new combinations more dangerous than ever

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We haven’t heard much about methamphetamine recently, but a joint local, state and federal investigation is reminding us it remains a significant danger in our state.

The ongoing investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Fallon man. Thirty five year old Jerry Cisneros was booked into the Churchill County Jail on charges of trafficking and sales of meth. A search of his home netted more than two and a half pounds of the drug.

Easy and cheap, though dangerous to produce, meth is a highly addictive stimulant. Its abuse has destroyed lives and frustrated law enforcement for decades. While the public’s attention has rightly been focused on the opioid crisis in recent years, meth remains the problem it’s always been.

“As a treatment agency we see as many meth cases as we’ve always seen,” says Peter Ott, Executive Director of Bristlecone Family Services in Reno.

In fact, he says, today’s meth is even worse. “It’s still with us. It’s more dangerous. People are getting inventive in ways to make it stretch or increase its effect.”

Those combinations can include opioids like fentanyl and other toxic, unexpected ingredients.

“Some of the street names are like ‘Crackle’ or ‘Hot Shot’ where they’re actually taking a bug spray or wasp spray and either mixing it with the meth or using the spray itself.”>

The resulting mixture has frightening effects.

“It’s scary. We’ll see them go from placid and calm to a rage or completely delusional behavior where they’ve lost grip with reality. The effect can last weeks and months. I’ve seen reports where it can last as long as two years.”

