Mammovan returns Aug. 30 to Sept. 2

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Health Centers Mammovan offers mammography screenings in Reno and Carson City from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2.

Women are asked to call 1-877-581-6266, option 1 to make an appointment.

The target group for screenings are women 40 and older. Those younger than 40 can get a screening with a referral from a medical provider.

The Mammovan will be at Sierra Health Center 3325 Research Way in Carson City on Aug. 30 and Aug. 31 from 7:40 am. to 2 p.m.

It will be at Access to Healthcare at 4001 S. Virginia St. on Sept. 1 from 7:40 am. to 3:40 p.m. and at the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Tribal Health center at 1715 Kuenzli St on Sept. 2 from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.

There will be COVID-19 screening prior to entering.

There will be screening for all women, regardless of economic status. There is a sliding-fee scale for women without insurance.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.