Local Food Faire to merge with Garlic Fest

By Matt Vaughan
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:37 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local Food Week starts on Sunday in Reno, and the flagship event is merging with the annual Garlic Fest. Local Food Faire will bring together more than 150 vendors to showcase locally grown and produced food. Growing NV and Reno Food Systems are hosting the event, where attendees can enjoy kid-friendly activities, art, tasting stations and cooking demos.

Garlic Fest reportedly outgrew Pat Baker Park and the decision was made to merge with Local Food Faire. Organizers say the demand for fresh, local produce and goods is going up. People will have the opportunity to speak with gardening specialists to learn about sustainable growing practices in and around Reno.

The celebration will be held during the Riverside Farmers Market normal hours of operation from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on August 19 at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center.

