Advertisement

Job listings requiring COVID-19 vaccination jump 34%

Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of...
Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of August compared to the month before according to jobs site Indeed.com.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:16 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More and more businesses appear to be mandating vaccines for their employees.

Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of August compared to the month before according to jobs site Indeed.com.

Positions posted on the site that require vaccination but may not specify COVID-19 were up 90% over the same period.

Indeed Hiring Lab published an analysis showing the biggest increases in vaccine requirements were in the areas of software development, education, and marketing.

Even with the recent increases, the number of listings requiring vaccinations still represents a small portion of jobs on the site.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of where a suspect was shot and later died at Moana and Kietzke lanes.
Suspect shot committing crime in Reno business, later dies
The Regional Narcotics Unit and DEA say they have broken up a heroin and methamphetamine ring.
Drug ring busted in Washoe County
The Golden Bear Diner in Chester, Calif., after the Dixie Fire burned through.
Dixie Fire: Chester area repopulation plan canceled
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
NV: Second slowest COVID growth in the U.S.
The scene at Parc One 60 after alarm forced people to evacuate.
Reno building has to evacuate after alarm can’t be turned off

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Diego Santiago Hernandez-Antonia, left, and Isabel Sanchez Bernal
Arrest in two decades old Mono County killing
Weekend Web Weather
Weekend Web Weather
Katherine Morgan wipes sweat from her forehead while walking to work in high temperatures on...
Officials: Northwest heat may have killed 1; ER visits spike
Pedestrian Safety graphic
Reno police give 116 traffic tickets in pedestrian safety crack down