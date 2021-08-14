Advertisement

Arrest in two decades old Mono County killing

Diego Santiago Hernandez-Antonia, left, and Isabel Sanchez Bernal
Diego Santiago Hernandez-Antonia, left, and Isabel Sanchez Bernal(Mono County sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:02 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (KOLO) -The Mono County sheriff’s Office on Friday said it has arrested a man in connection with a two-decades-old killing.

Diego Santiago Hernandez-Antonia, 47 of Mammoth Lakes was booked on a no-bail warrant for the murder of Isabel Sanchez Bernal, 30, of Puebla, Mexico.

The case began in May 2003 when unidentified human remains were found in a shallow grave near Shady Rest Park in Mammoth Lakes. All investigators could determine about her was that the victim was a woman of about 30 to 40 years old and was of indigenous ancestry from southern Mexico.

Recent DNA technology allowed investigators to confirm the body was Sanchez Bernal. The sheriff’s office did not indicate how it determined Hernandez-Antonia was involved in her death.

Anyone who may have known Sanchez Bernal or anyone who has information relevant to this case is asked to contact either Chief District Attorney’s Office Investigator Chris Callinan at 760-858-2127 or District Attorney’s Office Investigator John Estridge at 760-546-5129.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of where a suspect was shot and later died at Moana and Kietzke lanes.
Suspect shot committing crime in Reno business, later dies
The Regional Narcotics Unit and DEA say they have broken up a heroin and methamphetamine ring.
Drug ring busted in Washoe County
The Golden Bear Diner in Chester, Calif., after the Dixie Fire burned through.
Dixie Fire: Chester area repopulation plan canceled
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
NV: Second slowest COVID growth in the U.S.
The scene at Parc One 60 after alarm forced people to evacuate.
Reno building has to evacuate after alarm can’t be turned off

Latest News

Weekend Web Weather
Weekend Web Weather
Pedestrian Safety graphic
Reno police give 116 traffic tickets in pedestrian safety crack down
Mammovan
Mammovan returns Aug. 30 to Sept. 2
Historic V&T Railway resuming for first time in 18 months