Arrest in two decades old Mono County killing

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (KOLO) -The Mono County sheriff’s Office on Friday said it has arrested a man in connection with a two-decades-old killing.

Diego Santiago Hernandez-Antonia, 47 of Mammoth Lakes was booked on a no-bail warrant for the murder of Isabel Sanchez Bernal, 30, of Puebla, Mexico.

The case began in May 2003 when unidentified human remains were found in a shallow grave near Shady Rest Park in Mammoth Lakes. All investigators could determine about her was that the victim was a woman of about 30 to 40 years old and was of indigenous ancestry from southern Mexico.

Recent DNA technology allowed investigators to confirm the body was Sanchez Bernal. The sheriff’s office did not indicate how it determined Hernandez-Antonia was involved in her death.

Anyone who may have known Sanchez Bernal or anyone who has information relevant to this case is asked to contact either Chief District Attorney’s Office Investigator Chris Callinan at 760-858-2127 or District Attorney’s Office Investigator John Estridge at 760-546-5129.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.