The University of Nevada, Reno returns to in-person classes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -College students will be getting back to school at the end of this month.

After experiencing a year that was taken over by COVID-19, hundreds of higher education institutions have made the decision to get back on campus.

The University of Nevada, Reno will be fully back to their in-person course system.

Health and safety are at the forefront of this school year. COVID-19 testings and vaccinations will be available for students at the campus health center.

The University will also have sanitation stations in public areas and classrooms.

President of UNR, Brian Sandoval mentioned what students can expect this fall.

“We are strictly following the guidelines of the CDC as well as governor Sisolak all student and staff and faculty who have not been vaccinated will be required to wear masks in or outdoors if you haven’t been vaccinated you don’t have to wear a mask if you’re outside but everyone will be required when your in a school building,” Sandoval said.

A total of 20,000 students are expected to return to The University of Nevada, Reno

