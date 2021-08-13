Sierra State Parks Foundation continuing to improve historic Donner Memorial State Park

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) - The history of Donner Memorial State Park is being preserved and honored thanks in part to the Sierra State Parks Foundation. The park - labeled the ‘Gateway to California’ - spans over three-thousand acres, with the entrance just off Interstate 80 in Truckee.

“It’s a story of many peoples making many sacrifices and experiencing a lot of triumph as they’re creating new stories and history for themselves and their families,” said Heidi Doyle, executive director of the SSPF. “Most people will find a part of their family history here where we stand.”

That history is displayed inside the vast visitors center, opened just over a half-decade ago, thanks in part to funds from the SSPF. The foundation’s next venture is repairing the vast Pioneer Monument, with work set to begin in 2022. But it doesn’t stop there. The area around the historic statue leaves more to be desired, but Doyle says they’ll change that with help from generous donors.

“The next thing we’re focusing on now is the landscaping around it to create foot paths and seating areas so people can come and sit and relax and enjoy,” said Doyle. “But mostly reflect upon out cultural history here.”

Doyle says they also have plans to add an amphitheater nearby to help quiet the nearby highway. To learn more about the SSPF’s efforts at Donner Memorial State Park, head here.

The Sierra State Parks Foundation is a KOLO Cares Pillar Partner.

