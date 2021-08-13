Advertisement

Reno student wins $50,000 Vax Nevada college savings plan

Vax Nevada Days
Vax Nevada Days(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:47 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) -Mihaela B. from Reno won a $50,000 college savings plan in the Vax Nevada drawings announced Thursday by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Northern Nevada had only one other winner in Thursday’s drawings. Oliver F. from Reno won a $5,000 college savings plan.

The state of Nevada announces the drawings every Thursday. Anyone who has had at least one COVID-19 vaccination is automatically entered.

On Aug. 26 a $1 million Vax Nevada prize winner will be announced.

