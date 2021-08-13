Advertisement

Police: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call

News outlets report the woman was the mother of the young child who found a loaded gun Wednesday and opened fire.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:56 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Police in central Florida say a toddler fatally shot a woman while she was on a work-related video call.

News outlets report the woman was the mother of the young child who found a loaded gun Wednesday and opened fire.

Altamonte Springs police say another person on the video call reported seeing the toddler in the background and hearing a noise.

Then, 21-year-old Shamaya Lynn fell backward and never returned to the call. Police say Lynn was shot in the head and died.

Police say an adult left the gun unsecured.

Investigators are working with the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges will be filed.

