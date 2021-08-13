NV: Second slowest COVID growth in the U.S.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been two weeks since Nevada’s latest indoor mask mandate went into effect, and health officials say there’s been a slowing of COVID growth in the state.

On Thursday, Nevada Health Response officials provided an update on the state’s ongoing COVID-19 response and vaccination efforts.

Health officials cited information from the New York Times, that Nevada was the first state to reinstate indoor masking and the state is now seeing a slowing of COVID growth in the state. In fact, it’s the second slowest COVID growth in the nation over the past two weeks at 15 percent compared to the national average of 118 percent, officials said.

Still every one of Nevada’s counties have seen an increase in cases or hospitalizations in the last two weeks.

Southern Nevada is feeling it the most but the situation is also getting worse in Northern Nevada.

“Hospitalizations in the north and in a few rural counties are increasing,” said Candice McDaniel with the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. “While they still have enough capacity, hospitalized COVID patients have quadrupled in both regions in the past month.”

McDaniel said statewide, hospitalizations increased by 17 percent over the past two weeks. But compare that to 48 percent and 84 percent in the previous two-week time periods.

