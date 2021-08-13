NHP finds 60 lbs of pot in car near Elko

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Southern California man was arrested Saturday in Elko County after he was allegedly caught with 60 pounds of marijuana, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported Thursday.

An NHP trooper stopped Muhammad Naeem, 33, of Inglewood, Calif., on Interstate 80 for speeding about 10:10 a.m. Saturday about 9 miles west of Elko.

Naeem drove a 2021 Volkswagen car. The trooper got a warrant to search the vehicle and found about 60 pounds of marijuana in the trunk, the NHP said.

Naeem was booked on charges that include marijuana trafficking, transporting a controlled substance and conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

