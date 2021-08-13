Advertisement

More than 80 exposed to COVID at local school

Marce Herz Middle School Reno, Nevada
Marce Herz Middle School Reno, Nevada(Mike Cooper)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:09 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A number of students at a south Reno middle school were stayed home today because one of their classmates came to school after testing positive for the COVID 19 virus.

The total number of those excluded from Marce Herz Middle School isn’t known, but it’s believed more than 80 people may have been exposed to the student who attended school for two days after testing positive.

Apparently the student’s parent--who also tested positive--failed to notify the school. This not only violated current public health guidelines, it’s against the law. Nevada statutes require parents to keep kids with known communicable diseases home from school. So, there are potential penalties in cases like this, but the health district is not interested in pursuing them.

“We really just want the community to come together,” said district health spokesman Scott Oxarart, “and give a call back to a disease investigator, cooperate, answer a couple of questions. We’re just hoping if more people would be just be a little more forthcoming with where they’ve been and who they’ve been in contact with so that we can really limit the spread of COVID 19.”

Current guidelines call for people who test positive for the virus to isolate for 10 days. It’s not known why this particular parent chose to ignore those rules, but Oxarart says it’s not uncommon for the district’s investigators to encounter resistance, even hostility.

“A lot of them think it’s like we’re coming right after them, like it’s their fault they caught it. That’s the last thing we want to do.”

The school district has advised families of those students who were exposed and are unvaccinated, they must remain at home in quarantine, but may take a COVID test after the 5th day and, if negative and symptom free, may return on the 8th day.

Those who are fully vaccinated may return to school if the are symptom free, bringing thei vaccination record with them. Those with symtoms must quarantine and receive a negative test before returning.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of where a suspect was shot and later died at Moana and Kietzke lanes.
Suspect shot committing crime in Reno business, later dies
80-plus exposed to COVID-19 at Herz Middle School
Sparks Police are looking for the man who fired a gunshot inside SK Noodle Restaurant.
Sparks police looking for man who fired gunshot
Thieves steal a catalytic converter from a Prius in Spanish Springs.
Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Spanish Springs as thefts skyrocket nationally
Stewart Handte and Roger Hillygus
Son, former sheriff face charges in Alzheimer’s patient’s disappearance

Latest News

Vax Nevada Days
Reno student wins $50,000 Vax Nevada college savings plan
Hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be...
Local obstetrician says pregnant women should get COVID vaccine
80-plus exposed to COVID-19 at Herz Middle School
Senior pastor George Davis is hoping more people at his church will get vaccinated.
Pastor blames 7 COVID-19 in congregation on vaccine misinformation