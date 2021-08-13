Advertisement

Historic V&T Railway resuming for first time in 18 months

(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - It’s all aboard the Virginia & Truckee Railway later this month for the first time in 18 months on the historic Engine No. 18 and passenger cars offering roundtrip rides from Carson City to Virginia City.

The V&T railway typically operates in the summer months and during the December holiday season with a special schedule for the Polar Express. But the COVID-19 pandemic forced it’s closure before the 2020 summer season began.

Masks will be mandatory when service returns Aug. 28 with an opening ceremony at Carson City’s Eastgate Depot. It will run Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31, followed by Polar Express this winter.

