RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire in the Mogul area caused extensive damage to a garage, the Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported Thursday.

The fire did not burn into the home. No residents were displaced before the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire happened on Lemming Drive near Timberwolf Drive.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.