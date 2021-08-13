Advertisement

Federal lawsuit filed against Las Vegas school mask mandate

Mask mandate graphic
Mask mandate graphic(Associated Press)
By KEN RITTER/Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:08 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A coronavirus pandemic mask mandate in Nevada has drawn a federal lawsuit from attorneys seeking class-action status for claims that the constitutional rights of thousands of parents and children at Las Vegas-area schools are being violated.

The complaint filed Thursday against Gov. Steve Sisolak, state Attorney General Aaron Ford and the Clark County School District invokes rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

It seeks an immediate court order to invalidate a directive the governor enacted last week requiring K-12 students and school employees in the Las Vegas and Reno areas to wear masks on buses and inside school buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

