Dogs in Northern Nevada affected by poor air quality

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Man’s best friend is also being affected by the smoke hanging in Northern Nevada.

The owner of South Reno Veterinary Hospital, Dr. Mathew Schmitt, says he’s seen a few dogs come in this year because of the smoke.

“Some of the issues that we’ve seen are coughing, sometimes trouble breathing,” he said. “Dogs may experience exercise intolerance, meaning they don’t want to go out or walk very far.”

Dr. Schmitt says in the past, he’s seen dogs with eye irritation.

“It’s almost as if they have allergies in their eyes from the smoke. They develop a conjunctivitis where their eyes become bloodshot, very red. You can see discharge. A green or yellow discharge, maybe a mucus. White discharge. It could just be watery. Scratching at their eyes. Things like that.”

It’s important to recognize when your dog is acting differently.

Dr. Schmitt says dogs, “may want to shorten their walks so they may go half as far or maybe to the end of the driveway and just want to turn around and go back and of course, the obvious things. If your dog has pulmonary problems, heart problems, I would really refrain from taking them out in the smoke.”

If you feel your dog may be impacted by the smoke, Dr. Schmitt says they’ll make sure to check everything.

“We talk with people and find out if they’ve had their dogs outside. We try to get a thorough history and do a thorough exam. Look in their eyes, listen to their heart and lungs, you know. If they’re possibly coughing in the room.”

He adds that people should follow the guidelines implemented for people.

“If they’re saying people stay home, I would definitely not bring your dog out.”

South Reno Veterinary Hospital is located on Wedge Parkway.

