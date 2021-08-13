Advertisement

Do you have concerns about becoming an organ donor?

Massiel Smith says she is grateful to the organ donor who saved her life and encourages others...
Massiel Smith says she is grateful to the organ donor who saved her life and encourages others to become donors too.(Dan Pyke | WIS)
By Noah Bond
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:05 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Monica Myles who is the acting community development manager for Nevada Donor Network says you’re not too sick or old to become an organ donor.

”The oldest organ donor was 95-years-old. We encourage people to just say yes,” Myles continues.  

This is one of the main messages she’s sharing with the public during National Minority Donor Awareness Month in August of 2021.

She says her team is working to ensure everyone has an equal chance at life.  

“Unfortunately minority populations do suffer disproportionately from some of these long term chronic illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease that might eventually lead them to be a transplant recipient,” said Myles.         

She is inviting a diverse group of people from all racial backgrounds to become organ donors in the hopes of helping more people in minority groups.         

One donor can save up to eight lives and impact up to 75 or more people through tissue donation including giving sight to two people through cornea transplants.

”It’s worth it. Truly! It’s worth it and for those who are not sure if they want to do it, I mean you guys are heroes and if it wasn’t for my personal hero I don’t know what I would have done,” said Massiel Smith who received a lifesaving kidney transplant.  

Myles says some people fear becoming donors because of the notion that donor patients get a lower level of care than non-donor patients.

”The life of the patient always comes first and someone’s donor status never impacts the care they will receive. It’s only after life saving efforts are exhausted that donations are even an option,” Myles says. 

Click here to register as an organ donor.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of where a suspect was shot and later died at Moana and Kietzke lanes.
Suspect shot committing crime in Reno business, later dies
80-plus exposed to COVID-19 at Herz Middle School
Sparks Police are looking for the man who fired a gunshot inside SK Noodle Restaurant.
Sparks police looking for man who fired gunshot
Thieves steal a catalytic converter from a Prius in Spanish Springs.
Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Spanish Springs as thefts skyrocket nationally
The Regional Narcotics Unit and DEA say they have broken up a heroin and methamphetamine ring.
Drug ring busted in Washoe County

Latest News

The Golden Bear Diner in Chester, Calif., after the Dixie Fire burned through.
Dixie Fire: Continues to grow; evacuation downgrade Friday
the scene of a garage fire on Lemming Drive.
Fir damages garage in west Reno, but no one displaced
2020 Census logo
Reno area grew by 15.3% in last decade; 7 rural counties lost population
Marce Herz Middle School
More Than 80 Exposed To COVID at School