Do you have concerns about becoming an organ donor?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Monica Myles who is the acting community development manager for Nevada Donor Network says you’re not too sick or old to become an organ donor.

”The oldest organ donor was 95-years-old. We encourage people to just say yes,” Myles continues.

This is one of the main messages she’s sharing with the public during National Minority Donor Awareness Month in August of 2021.

She says her team is working to ensure everyone has an equal chance at life.

“Unfortunately minority populations do suffer disproportionately from some of these long term chronic illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease that might eventually lead them to be a transplant recipient,” said Myles.

She is inviting a diverse group of people from all racial backgrounds to become organ donors in the hopes of helping more people in minority groups.

One donor can save up to eight lives and impact up to 75 or more people through tissue donation including giving sight to two people through cornea transplants.

”It’s worth it. Truly! It’s worth it and for those who are not sure if they want to do it, I mean you guys are heroes and if it wasn’t for my personal hero I don’t know what I would have done,” said Massiel Smith who received a lifesaving kidney transplant.

Myles says some people fear becoming donors because of the notion that donor patients get a lower level of care than non-donor patients.

”The life of the patient always comes first and someone’s donor status never impacts the care they will receive. It’s only after life saving efforts are exhausted that donations are even an option,” Myles says.

Click here to register as an organ donor.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.