COVID’s impact on global supply chain being felt in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The coronavirus continues to impact the global supply chain, and the effects are being felt here in Reno.

“We’ve got hiccups all the way through from the manufacturer, to the ports, to the warehouses in Reno where we have a challenge on being able to fulfill orders in a timely manner and being able to get the product to fulfill those orders,” said Brian Armon of NAI Alliance, the commercial real estate company that represents the Jay Group in the Reno market – a fulfillment center who ships for about 20 clients.

“We could easily take another 30 or 40 people, even during the week,” said Jay Group site directror Dom Manayan, who says both they and their suppliers are dealing with labor shortages.

Armon says that a good example of a product impacted by COVID – is bikes.

“We had a strong demand for bicycles when the pandemic hit and people wanted to get outside and exercise, but the supply was shut off,” he explained. Adding that a client made a bicycle order in October and it didn’t arrive until August.

The wall street journal recently reported container imports into Los Angeles have surged at a record pace and delays have rippled across logistics operations

“I think the one suggestion I would give to everybody is whether its black Friday or cyber Monday, order your product early.”

