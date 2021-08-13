Advertisement

Churchill County investigation leads to meth arrest

Jerry Cisneros
Jerry Cisneros(NV Dept. of Public Safety)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:10 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) North Central Narcotics Task Force, the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office, Fallon Police Department, DPS Parole and Probation and the Drug Enforcement Agency have made an arrest in an ongoing methamphetamine investigation.

Investigators served a search warrant at a home on Joel Way in Fallon on August 2, 2021. As a result of the search, officers arrested Jerry Cisneros on charges of Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Sales of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Stolen Property.

Investigators say they found multiple firearms during the search, including one that was stolen, and approximately 2.6 pounds of meth.

Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing.

