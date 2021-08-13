Advertisement

CDC: 1M in US got extra coronavirus shots before authorization

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:07 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials have acknowledged more than 1 million Americans got extra coronavirus vaccine doses before it was authorized for people with weakened immune systems.

About 1.1 million people who received the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines got at least one additional dose on their own.

About 90,000 people who got the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine received at least one more, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

It’s not known how many of the people who got extra doses are immune-compromised.

The Food and Drug Administration this week authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in people with weakened immune systems to better protect them from the virus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of where a suspect was shot and later died at Moana and Kietzke lanes.
Suspect shot committing crime in Reno business, later dies
The Regional Narcotics Unit and DEA say they have broken up a heroin and methamphetamine ring.
Drug ring busted in Washoe County
The scene at Parc One 60 after alarm forced people to evacuate.
Reno building has to evacuate after alarm can’t be turned off
Thieves steal a catalytic converter from a Prius in Spanish Springs.
Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Spanish Springs as thefts skyrocket nationally
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards intercepted by federal agents
FILE - This Jan. 5, 2015 photo shows a the Ram logo on a Ram pickup truck in Morrow, Ga. ...
Ram pickups recalled; faulty side air bags can hurl shrapnel
Airbnb predicts that the delta variant will impact future travel.
Airbnb warns delta variant could halt travel, impact revenue
The delta variant continues to quickly spread across the U.S., but right now the youngest...
Health officials offer advice on protecting kids from delta variant surge