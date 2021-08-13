Carson City bat tests positive for rabies

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A bat in Carson City tested positive for rabies this week, health officials reported Thursday.

A person found the bat and reported it without having direct contact with the bat.

Carson City Health and Human Services is reminding you to take the following precautions to protect yourself from rabies:

· Maintain current rabies vaccinations on all dogs and cats three (3) months of age and older.

· Confine all pets or keep them on a leash.

· All persons, especially children, are warned to avoid all sick or injured animals.

· All stray or wild animals should be avoided, particularly skunks and bats observed during the day.

· Report animal bat bites or any physical contact with bats (with or without a bite) to your local Animal Services. In Carson City, Nevada Humane Society serves as the local Animal Services and can be reached at (775) 887-2171.

· Report human bat bites and physical contact with bats (with or without a bite) to Carson City Health and Human Services at (775) 887-2190.

Rabies is a viral illness that affects the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord) and can be fatal in both humans and animals. People get rabies from the bite of an animal with rabies. It is also possible for people to get rabies when infected saliva or tissue containing rabies gets into a fresh wound, the eyes, nose, or mouth. Most animals, including household pets, can become exposed to the virus by playing with sick bats that are unable to fly.

In Nevada, bat activity tends to increase between May and October. Healthy bats are nocturnal, which means they are active mainly at night. Signs of rabies in bats include being active during the day, being found in a place where bats are usually not seen and are unable to fly.

If you think you have been bitten by a bat, wash the wound with soap and water for five minutes and seek medical attention immediately. If you think your pet or domestic animal has been bitten by a bat, contact your local Animal Services immediately.

For concerns about contact with bats, you can call Carson City Health and Human Services at (775) 887-2190. For more information about Rabies visit, click here.

