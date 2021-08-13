Advertisement

Carson City bat tests positive for rabies

Three cases of rabies in bats have been confirmed in Nevada.
Three cases of rabies in bats have been confirmed in Nevada.(WJHG)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:12 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A bat in Carson City tested positive for rabies this week, health officials reported Thursday.

A person found the bat and reported it without having direct contact with the bat.

Carson City Health and Human Services is reminding you to take the following precautions to protect yourself from rabies:

· Maintain current rabies vaccinations on all dogs and cats three (3) months of age and older.

· Confine all pets or keep them on a leash.

· All persons, especially children, are warned to avoid all sick or injured animals.

· All stray or wild animals should be avoided, particularly skunks and bats observed during the day.

· Report animal bat bites or any physical contact with bats (with or without a bite) to your local Animal Services.  In Carson City, Nevada Humane Society serves as the local Animal Services and can be reached at (775) 887-2171.

· Report human bat bites and physical contact with bats (with or without a bite) to Carson City Health and Human Services at (775) 887-2190.

Rabies is a viral illness that affects the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord) and can be fatal in both humans and animals. People get rabies from the bite of an animal with rabies. It is also possible for people to get rabies when infected saliva or tissue containing rabies gets into a fresh wound, the eyes, nose, or mouth. Most animals, including household pets, can become exposed to the virus by playing with sick bats that are unable to fly.

In Nevada, bat activity tends to increase between May and October. Healthy bats are nocturnal, which means they are active mainly at night. Signs of rabies in bats include being active during the day, being found in a place where bats are usually not seen and are unable to fly.

If you think you have been bitten by a bat, wash the wound with soap and water for five minutes and seek medical attention immediately. If you think your pet or domestic animal has been bitten by a bat, contact your local Animal Services immediately.

For concerns about contact with bats, you can call Carson City Health and Human Services at (775) 887-2190. For more information about Rabies visit, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of where a suspect was shot and later died at Moana and Kietzke lanes.
Suspect shot committing crime in Reno business, later dies
80-plus exposed to COVID-19 at Herz Middle School
Sparks Police are looking for the man who fired a gunshot inside SK Noodle Restaurant.
Sparks police looking for man who fired gunshot
Thieves steal a catalytic converter from a Prius in Spanish Springs.
Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Spanish Springs as thefts skyrocket nationally
Stewart Handte and Roger Hillygus
Son, former sheriff face charges in Alzheimer’s patient’s disappearance

Latest News

Vax Nevada Days
Reno student wins $50,000 Vax Nevada college savings plan
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Muhammad Naeem, 33, of Inglewood, Calif., and about 60 ponds of marijuana seized near Elko.
NHP finds 60 lbs of pot in car near Elko
Seal of Nevada located at legislative building Carson City
Nevada lawmakers start study of Sisolak’s ‘Innovation Zones’