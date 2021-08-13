Advertisement

Bus drivers end Reno-area strike, return to work by Saturday

RTC Logo
RTC Logo(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:25 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Teamsters Local 533 has ended the transit strike that stopped most Regional Transportation Commission buses, but both sides still have to negotiate the rest of the contract.

Teamsters Local 533 President Gary Watson said in a press release that the union reached a tentative agreement with Keolis Transit on healthcare.

A Keolis representative could not be reached for comment. Keolis manages the bus system under a contract with the RTC.

Striking workers have until Saturday to return to work. They can return to work on Friday.

“The Union looks forward to Keolis meeting us at the bargaining table with good intentions and bargaining in good faith moving forward,” Watson said in a statement. “We are glad our members are getting back to work doing what they do best, servicing the transit passengers in the Reno, Sparks and Washoe County region.”

The strike started Aug. 3. The union said Keolis wanted to replace the union health care plan with a non-union plan.

