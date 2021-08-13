Advertisement

Arrest in Incline Village hit-and-run involving bicyclist

Paul Valdez
Paul Valdez(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:04 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -An Incline Village man surrendered Thursday on charges related to a hit-and-run of a 14-year-old bicyclist, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Paul Valdez, 45, remained in custody Friday on a felony charge of failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving injury.

The sheriff’s office believes a 14-year-old boy was riding a bicycle on Village Boulevard in Incline Village when Valdez turned onto Alder Avenue driving a Jeep Wrangler and hit the bicyclist.

Deputies believe Valdez got out, said something to the bicyclist, then drove off.

Deputies arrived to find the boy in a ditch with injuries to his leg.

