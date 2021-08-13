Advertisement

4 hurt when front of supermarket collapses in Nevada

By KVVU staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:06 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Four people were hurt after part of a supermarket fell in las vegas.

The awning on La Bonita Supermarkets collapsed on Friday.

Officials say 20 to 25 people were inside at the time.

Four suffered non life-threatening injuries. Others were trapped inside.

Eventually everyone was evacuated.

Clark County’s fire chief says the awning fell due to a structural problem.

