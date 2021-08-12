Advertisement

Suspect shot committing crime in Reno business, later dies

The scene of where a suspect was shot and later died at Moana and Kietzke lanes.
The scene of where a suspect was shot and later died at Moana and Kietzke lanes.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:38 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -An armed suspect was shot while committing a felony at a Reno business Wednesday afternoon and later died, the Reno Police Department reported.

“At this time, no arrests will be made as the shooter in this case was acting in the defense of others,” RPD said in a statement.

It happened at about 3:30 p.m. at a business not identified by police in a shopping center at Kietzke and Moana lanes.

Someone inside the business shot the suspect as a felony was committed inside the business, police said. Police did not specify the crime. The suspect was taken to a hospital and later died.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KOLO
Delta variant cases rise in Washoe
Debbie & Russ Margiotta
Dixie Fire: 25 years of preparation pay off
NHP investigates a crash on Mt. Rose Highway that sent 4 people to the hospital.
Four people injured in crash on Mt. Rose Highway
Sparks Police are looking for the man who fired a gunshot inside SK Noodle Restaurant.
Sparks police looking for man who fired gunshot
A parent is concerned about the lack of social distancing on the 1st day of school at Spanish...
WCSD: Full in-person classes mean limited social distancing

Latest News

Mamma Celeste's Gastropub & Pizzeria giving free meals to fire evacuees.
Local restaurant offering free meals for fire evacuees
The Reno Philharmonic performs the iconic theme songs from James Bond films at Greater Nevada...
Reno Phil James Bond Concert
Reno Poet Laureate Dustin Howard
Reno’s poet laureate wants to inspire youth creatively and give them a platform
Reno Poet Laureate Dustin Howard
Dustin Howard Reads 'Relic'