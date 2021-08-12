Suspect shot committing crime in Reno business, later dies

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -An armed suspect was shot while committing a felony at a Reno business Wednesday afternoon and later died, the Reno Police Department reported.

“At this time, no arrests will be made as the shooter in this case was acting in the defense of others,” RPD said in a statement.

It happened at about 3:30 p.m. at a business not identified by police in a shopping center at Kietzke and Moana lanes.

Someone inside the business shot the suspect as a felony was committed inside the business, police said. Police did not specify the crime. The suspect was taken to a hospital and later died.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.