RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fire crews are dealing with a 1/4 acre fire above the Galena Creek Recreation Area off the Mount Rose Highway near Jones Creek.

One U.S. Forest Service engine and one Truckee Meadows Fire Rescue engine are on scene to extinguish the Whites Creek Fire.

The smoke is not visible across the valley due to the haze from the Dixie Fire.

White's Creek Fire (KOLO-TV)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.