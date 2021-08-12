Advertisement

Sierra School of Performing Arts “Annie” Debut

By Karlie Drew
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:04 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s only a day away! The Sierra School of Performing Arts will begin its “Annie” show starting tomorrow, August 13.

The Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater will be hosting the performances for three consecutive weeks this month.

This will be the first in person show since the pandemic began for SSPA.

Production started back in April of 2020 in the midst of the early pandemic. Now, the 40 member crew of Reno-Tahoe locals will finally get to take to the stage .

Producing Artistic Director, Janet Lazarus described this long awaited moment as such a surreal moment. The crew has been working tirelessly and they are ready to give the Reno community a show they will never forget.

“After a year and a half of waiting to see if we could even do this, to finally bring it to the stage is a little surreal to tell you the truth… and wonderful.” Lazarus said.

The team met through zoom meetings, had dress rehearsals in masks, and made sure COVID guidelines were followed. All their hard work has finally paid off.

For the list show dates and information on buying tickets, click here.

