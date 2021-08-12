Reno’s poet laureate wants to inspire youth creatively and give them a platform

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Reno Poet Laureate Dustin Howard, appointed by the Reno City Council last month, wants to reach out to children to give them a chance to express themselves and to push them forward creatively.

One way is putting out a book recognizing talents in the area’s youth. That will be Howard’s project in his two-year laureate term.

“I wish when I was a teenager or when I was in college that there was somebody who reached out and said, ‘Here’s an opportunity,’ " Howard said

Getting that first writing credit “goes a long way towards getting confidence to keep writing, and go forward,” Howard said.

In his application for the poet laureate position, Howard wrote: “My highest priority would be to speak to middle school and high school students, establish a residency in a school, and participate in various public gatherings and educational settings.”

Howard, 29, earned his bachelor’s degree in English literature and writing from Drury University in Springfield, Missouri, in 2014.

He said he fell in love with Reno when he came to visit a friend on Labor Day in 2018. He memorialized it in a poem, “Moving to Reno, Nevada,” published in 2020 in his autobiographical first book, “Engrams.”

Howard was only supposed to stay for 10 days, but a month later he packed up everything he could in his Nissan hatchback and moved from Missouri to Reno.

He remembers winding through the mountains on Interstate 80 and then coming into the lights of the Truckee Meadows.

Howard loves the snow and the mountains. He loves the history of the area, and that Virginia City is only a short car ride away. “That connection to Mark Twain right here in my own backyard is something I relish,” Howard said.

In high school he became infatuated with Neil Gaiman’s writing. As far as poets who influenced him, he cites John Keats, Robert Browning, Elizabeth Barrett Browning, and Percy Shelly. For more modern poets, his influences are Ted Kooser and Natasha Trethawey. The vivid imagery, complexity and depth of “The Fish” by Elizabeth Bishop has stuck with him.

But he’s not a specialist in any style of poetry.

“I really like to experiment with form, so I try not to limit myself to one particular kind of poetic form or structure,” Howard said.

His poetry writing started in high school. Out of the 100 or so poems he wrote in high school, one or two have survived.

He makes his living as a freelance grant writer and before the pandemic was working with youth at a youth in transition facility.

Howard is gay, but there’s no story about poetry being an outlet for his tortured soul. When he was 16, he came out to his biological father, who was also gay. He thought it would be safe to tell him. But his biological father, divorced from Howard’s mother, spilled the beans to her, possibly trying to make her jealous that their son had confidence in him. Howard said his family has been supportive although the Missouri community was much more conservative.

“Poetry was something as an adult allowed me to explore those feelings more deeply and in a way that was truly my own,’ Howard said. “I didn’t talk to a lot of people about being gay because I always tried to make it besides the fact. I didn’t want to make that my whole personality.”

Meanwhile, he’s working on a second book of poetry that will be about people and things. As far as Reno goes, he said there is also a dark side to the beauty. He was surprised by the number of homeless people on the street, particularly in downtown.

Howard plans Sierra Arts Foundation performances in the fall.

