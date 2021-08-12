Advertisement

Reno building has to evacuate after alarm can’t be turned off

The scene at Parc One 60 after alarm forced people to evacuate.
The scene at Parc One 60 after alarm forced people to evacuate.(Daniel yke/KOLO)
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:29 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -More than 50 people had to evacuate a Reno building after the Reno Fire Department was unable to turn off an alarm.

A broken sprinkler line at the Parc One 60 apartment on Sinclair Street displaced an unknown number of people from three units.

The fire department responded to the alarm at about 7:35 p.m. and were unable to turn off the alarm.

