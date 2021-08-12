Reno building has to evacuate after alarm can’t be turned off

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -More than 50 people had to evacuate a Reno building after the Reno Fire Department was unable to turn off an alarm.

A broken sprinkler line at the Parc One 60 apartment on Sinclair Street displaced an unknown number of people from three units.

The fire department responded to the alarm at about 7:35 p.m. and were unable to turn off the alarm.

