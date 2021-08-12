Nevada Recovers Listening Tour kicks off

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is receiving at least $6.7 billion in federal aid through a variety of programs to address the effects of COVID-19. Now, state leaders want to know how that money should be spent. That’s why they’ve launched the Nevada Recovers Listening Tour. Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine was in Reno at the Neil Road Recreation Center this week, to kick off the Northern Nevada leg of the tour.

“The goal here is to talk with the community and get as many ideas as we can for how the state should spend the unprecedented money that’s come in through the American Rescue Plan,” said Conine. “We think it is so important to go to people where they live and find out how we should prioritize these dollars. This is a real chance to build the Nevada we deserve. To fix some of these long term systemic problems, to make sure our social safety net is adequate to address things like affordable housing and mental health, like food insecurity. We can do that but we need the community’s help to come up with the best ideas.”

“Here’s an opportunity to really engage during their listening tour,” said Oscar Delgado, Reno City Councilman. “To make sure we’re at the table, we’re not on the menu. And that it directly goes right into our community.”

The aid would come through a variety of programs to address the social, economic, community health and other effects of COVID-19. The easiest way anyone can participate by sharing their ideas is to complete the online surve at nevadarecovers.com.

“We’re not expecting every Nevadan to know how to fix the problem, but we are expecting every Nevadan to know what their problems are and ways their communities can be better,” said Conine.

