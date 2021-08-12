Nevada officials hit impasse over coyote killing contests

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Efforts by the Nevada Department of Wildlife to develop a policy on coyote killing contests are failing to progress after commissioners last week said they lacked faith that hunters and conservationists could reach an agreement.

The years-long debate about contests reemerged in March when the Clark County Commission called for a ban.

Department of Wildlife commissioners warned last week that inaction could land the issue in the state Legislature.

Tournaments have been banned in at least eight states, including Arizona, Colorado, California and New Mexico.

Advocates argue contests cull the coyote population to manageable levels. Opponents distinguish between population control and contest killing and argue healthy landscapes need predators.

